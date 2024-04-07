Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,295. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

