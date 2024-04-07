iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.44. 9,047,264 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

