iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,811. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

