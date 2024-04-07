Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $109,575.34 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00013982 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,192.25 or 1.00024350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00128483 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00327941 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $141,225.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

