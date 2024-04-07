KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,897.59

KOK (KOK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $85,897.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00465929 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80,957.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

