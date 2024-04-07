KOK Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. KOK has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $83,182.55 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,242.60 or 0.99872093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00465929 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $80,957.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.