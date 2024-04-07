Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and $38,679.32 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,242.60 or 0.99872093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000662 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,104.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

