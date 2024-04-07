Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $45,509.48 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00013871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001558 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,459.07 or 1.00003188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00127835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000662 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,104.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

