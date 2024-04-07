Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $4,241,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,625. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.