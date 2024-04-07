Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

