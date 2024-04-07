Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $223.55. The stock had a trading volume of 522,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

