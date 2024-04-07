Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 10,154,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,042,312. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
