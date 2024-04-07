Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,330.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,197,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,426,000 after acquiring an additional 106,694 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,108. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.