Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.67. The stock had a trading volume of 694,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

