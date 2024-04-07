Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

NYSE:GE traded up $8.91 on Friday, reaching $156.30. 14,730,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.50. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

