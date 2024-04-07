Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.39.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. 3,323,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. The company has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

