Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.50. 5,011,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,927. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

