Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $124.74. 5,099,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

