Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.43 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005327 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

