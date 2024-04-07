MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $465.42 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $465.42 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $88.64 or 0.00127891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,299.36 or 0.99982920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011352 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.92911135 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $12,853,855.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

