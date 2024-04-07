Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Tops $390.96 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $390.96 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00024302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006231 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,396,805 coins and its circulating supply is 852,819,441 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

