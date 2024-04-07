Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $393.90 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00024490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006318 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,361,222 coins and its circulating supply is 852,796,258 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

