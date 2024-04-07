Multibit Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161.50 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Multibit token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Multibit has a market cap of $161.50 million and approximately $48.21 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.13972127 USD and is up 28.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $39,472,624.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

