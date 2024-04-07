My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Hits $113,147.48 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $113,147.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005336 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

