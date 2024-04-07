NEAR Protocol Price Hits $7.00 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and $337.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00010049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00070541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00024577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,984,061 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,857,078 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,803,788 with 1,059,540,736 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.00056786 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $332,516,781.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

