Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,770. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.