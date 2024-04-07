NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,242.60 or 0.99872093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.