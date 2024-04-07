Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.32 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $855.86 million and approximately $21.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.40 or 0.04928481 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00070541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00024577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003873 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13003986 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $13,138,524.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

