Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $147.63 million and approximately $973,623.50 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002792 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

