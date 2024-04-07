PayPal USD (PYUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.31 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $191.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 191,618,734 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 191,618,734.42. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99899959 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,746,106.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.