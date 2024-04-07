Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

