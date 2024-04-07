Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

