Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

