Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $21.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.43. 1,940,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,289.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,086.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.