Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $73,000 Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEIC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 58.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 19,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

