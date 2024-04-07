Qtum Price Reaches $4.26 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00006143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $446.31 million and $46.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.09 or 0.04931731 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00024302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003822 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

