Qtum Price Tops $4.34 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $454.79 million and $46.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.34 or 0.00006262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.87 or 0.04947077 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00024490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

