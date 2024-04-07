QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $242.27 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $188,473.88 and $242.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00013859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,350.66 or 1.00002744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011250 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00127608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000064 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00118307 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $155.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

