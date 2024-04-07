QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188,483.97 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $188,483.97 and approximately $242.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00018300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,242.60 or 0.99872093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011050 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00118307 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $155.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.