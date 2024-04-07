Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.77 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $117.77 million and $11.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005332 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013203 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

