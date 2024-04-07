Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.37. The company had a trading volume of 672,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

