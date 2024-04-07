Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,164 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

