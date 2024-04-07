Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $7.66 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 1.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,764,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,386,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.08. 100,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

