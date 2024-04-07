Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

DHI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,856. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

