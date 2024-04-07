Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 339,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,727,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,302,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,658. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

