Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 514,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,262. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

