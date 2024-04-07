Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $11.02 on Friday, reaching $566.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $308.26 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.49. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

