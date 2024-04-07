Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 20,151 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.