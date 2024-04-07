Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 32,911 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,911 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $86.83 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

