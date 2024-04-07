Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 115.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

